Will Jacks shines again as Oval Invincibles claim third straight Hundred title

Will Jacks starred in a second consecutive Hundred final to help Oval Invincibles make it three titles in a row with a comprehensive 26-run success over Trent Rockets at Lord’s.

Jacks top-scored with 37 in a low-scoring showpiece against Southern Brave in 2024, but this time demonstrated his full repertoire of shots in a bludgeoning innings of 72 off 41 balls.

Rockets progressed into the final after Saturday’s Eliminator with Northern Superchargers was abandoned only five balls into their chase due to heavy rain at Kia Oval.

A stronger net-run-rate sent Rockets through, but no more good fortune followed as they lost Lockie Ferguson to injury in the warm-up, George Linde suffered a dislocated finger and Jacks was given a life on 28 by a Marcus Stoinis no-ball.

After Jacks smashed Invincibles to 168 for five with seven fours and two maximums, Nathan Sowter claimed three wickets in six balls – including Joe Root for a subdued 10 – to end the final as a contest before the halfway point of Rockets’ innings, with the runners-up eventually closing on 142 for eight.

Luck immediately deserted Rockets at Lord’s after they benefited from wet weather in the capital on Saturday night, with Sam Cook ruled out with a broken thumb and fellow seamer Ferguson injured in the warm-up.

Dillon Pennington was drafted in and while he accounted for Tawanda Muyeye (15) with his first ball of the tournament, in-form Jacks had already signalled his intentions.

Two boundaries during David Willey’s first three deliveries set out Jacks’ stall, but a crucial moment occurred when he was caught by Linde for 28 off Stoinis.

Stoinis’ joy was short-lived as his full toss was deemed a waist-high no-ball and it allowed England batter Jacks to motor towards another significant score this summer.

Jacks’ fifty off 32 balls was brought up with a huge slog-sweep for six off Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox followed it up with his own maximum.

Leg-spinner Ahmed had the last laugh when Cox edged behind for 40, but only after he played his part in a match-winning 87-run partnership for the second wicket.

Willey suffered more punishment from Jacks with back-to-back boundaries before Stoinis, who finished with expensive figures of two for 40, finally got his man.

Jacks picked out substitute fielder Calvin Harrison – on after Linde hurt his finger in a caught-and-bowled opportunity – at deep midwicket after a well-made 72.

With 15 deliveries left, Donovan Ferreira and Sam Curran sent lusty blows into the stands to help the group winners post a formidable total of 168 for five – the joint highest in a Hundred final.

Rockets needed a rapid start in reply, but Root struggled to get on strike.

Tom Banton was able to free his arms against Jason Behrendorff, but Australian leg-spinner Sowter stepped up in Rashid Khan’s absence and soon tightened Invincibles’ stranglehold.

Firstly, Root was out for 10 off 13 balls when his attempt to loft a drive over the boundary rope found the safe hands of Jacks and Sowter had a second wicket two deliveries later when Ahmed was bowled for a duck.

Sowter then had Banton caught by Cox for 23 to leave Rockets on 37 for three during a decisive six-ball spell.

Invincibles were virtually guaranteed a third consecutive title by this point and despite Stoinis going down swinging with an impressive five sixes in a knock of 64, Rockets finished on 142 for eight.