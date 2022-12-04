Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England debutant Will Jacks claims maiden Test five-for against Pakistan

England picked up where they left off the night before, picking up the remaining three wickets in the first hour-and-half of play

Sonia Twigg
Sunday 04 December 2022 07:47
Comments
Will Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for on his England debut (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Will Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for on his England debut (Anjum Naveed/AP)
(AP)

England debutant Will Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for as Pakistan were bowled out for 579 on the fourth morning of the first Test at Rawalpindi.

England picked up where they left off the night before – when they claimed four wickets in the final session as the hosts slipped to 499 for seven – picking up the remaining three wickets in the first hour-and-half of play.

However, their second innings did not get off to an ideal start when Ben Duckett edged behind for a golden duck off Naseem Shah and England into lunch on 46 for two.

Ollie Pope did not last long either having spent 115.3 overs as wicketkeeper and was caught at deep backward square for just 15, far from the ideal start England would have wanted in their intention for an quick-scoring declaration innings.

Jacks had already enjoyed a memorable debut with the ball when he claimed the crucial wicket of Babar Azam on day three, but followed it up with three more wickets on Sunday morning, becoming the first England spin bowler to take a five-for in the first innings of his debut since Peter Such in 1993.

Recommended

Pakistan had looked to edge closer to England’s first-innings total of 657 and were free-scoring on the morning session, putting on another 80 for the final three wickets.

The tourists were briefly frustrated by a well-struck half-century from Agha Salman, but he was caught at slip by Zak Crawley off Jacks – just after bringing up his milestone – and departed for 53.

Jacks’ second wicket was Zahid Mahmood, who was stumped by Pope – the wicketkeeper’s first stumping in any form of professional cricket – following a DRS review.

Haris Rauf, who will be unable to bowl against England in their second innings, was the last wicket to fall when he was caught trying to slog the ball but could only edge it to Joe Root at first slip.

Jacks had only found out he was playing two minutes before being awarded his cap, after Ben Foakes did not recover from the viral sickness which swept through the touring party on the eve of the match, and finished the innings with six for 161.

The last England bowler to take five wickets in Pakistan was Ashley Giles, at Faisalabad in November 2000.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in