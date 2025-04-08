Former Australia opener retires from cricket aged 27 due to concussions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Pucovski has retired from cricket due to repeated concussions.

The 27-year-old was once a rising star within Australia cricket. Tipped to nail down an opening spot in the team he only played in one test match for Australia. His debut was on 7 January 2021, versus India, where he scored 62 in his maiden innings and 10 in the second. During that test he picked up a shoulder injury which ruled him out of playing for six months.

But, more concerningly throughout his career, Pucovski was hampered by concussions having repeated been struck on the head whilst batting.

The Victorian last played in the Sheffield Shield in March 2024. He was hit on the helmet by a delivery from Tasmania speedster Riley Meredith and suffered a concussion. That was the 13th of his career and the impetus to call it a day.

A medical panel assessed Pucovski after that game and recommended he retire in September 2024. He announced his retirement on April 8 2025.

“I’m not going to be playing cricket again,” Pucovski told SEN. “It’s been a really difficult year, to put it as simply as possible. The simple message is, I won’t be playing at any level again.

“In the couple of months post that [last concussion] I struggled to get anything done, walking around the house was a struggle. My fiancee was annoyed because I didn’t contribute to chores. I was sleeping a lot.

“From there it’s been a tough year, a lot of the symptoms didn’t go away, which has led me to this decision. The first few months were horrendous, but things didn’t leave me.”

open image in gallery Will Pucovski attempts to evade a short ball during the Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia (2022) ( Getty Images )

Speaking further about the physical and mental impact the concussions have had, Pucovski added: “There’s a lot of fatigue, which is quite bad, I still get regular headaches, I struggle with a weird thing that has been absolutely bizarre to me, I really struggle with things on my left side.

“It’s pretty tough at the moment, I really struggled watching any of the cricket over the summer knowing I wasn’t involved, especially the Test series and even tracking the [Sheffield] Shield stuff was pretty hard because I was just desperate to be part of it and it’s hard being on the sidelines.

“I think long term, it’s probably been my first great love in a way. You’re always going to come back and always have that desire to help.

“If I can’t play at the level that I want to play at, then hopefully helping other people get there, or potentially in the long run working in the sports administration side. I’ve always been pretty passionate about business and sports business and that kind of thing, and also the high performance side and getting the best out of people. The beauty is there’s always different avenues to get that fix.”

open image in gallery Pucovski played just one test match for Australia, versus India in 2021 ( AP )

Pucovski hopes to remain in the sport and has already performed some commentary duties with Australia’s Channel 7 while he is thinking about potentially moving into the sports business side of things.

He is still managing symptoms from the concussions, as well as other medical and mential health issues, but he no longer has the threat of facing fast bowling from 22 yards.