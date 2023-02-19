Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England into Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals as West Indies win

The Windies defeated Pakistan by three runs in Paarl

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 19 February 2023 17:00
Comments
Heather Knight’s England are into the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Heather Knight’s England are into the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

England’s passage to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup is now guaranteed after the West Indies edged out Pakistan by just three runs in an exciting ending at Paarl.

Heather Knight’s side made it three wins from as many matches in South Africa after an 11-run triumph over India on Saturday, taking a massive stride towards topping their group.

They are now assured of at least a top-two spot after Pakistan failed to overhaul the Windies’ 116-6, finishing on 113-5 after a leg bye from the final delivery when a six was needed for a win.

Pakistan now need to beat England in both sides’ final group game on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

England, meanwhile, can make sure of top spot with a win at Cape Town.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in