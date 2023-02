England into Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals as West Indies win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s passage to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup is now guaranteed after the West Indies edged out Pakistan by just three runs in an exciting ending at Paarl.

Heather Knight’s side made it three wins from as many matches in South Africa after an 11-run triumph over India on Saturday, taking a massive stride towards topping their group.

They are now assured of at least a top-two spot after Pakistan failed to overhaul the Windies’ 116-6, finishing on 113-5 after a leg bye from the final delivery when a six was needed for a win.

Pakistan now need to beat England in both sides’ final group game on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

England, meanwhile, can make sure of top spot with a win at Cape Town.