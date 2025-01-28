Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The England women’s cricket team have probably never stolen the headlines the way they have over the past few weeks.

The Women’s Ashes has been a calamity for Jon Lewis’ team with increasing pressure on the coach and leadership to step down.

On the field, performances have been incredibly disappointing. Questions were being asked but empathy was offered to the players from both fans and pundits. After all, those involved with cricket understand how hard touring Australia is for England teams.

Former England spinner Alex Hartley has been working for BBC Test Match Special and Australia’s Channel 7 across this Ashes series. Back in October, Hartley raised concerns over England’s fitness levels following their shock exit from the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

These issues were reemphasised as England lost the first three ODI matches to an athletic and agile Australia, something Hartley mentioned again during commentary. At no point had Hartley mentioned specific names of players.

Days later, the 31-year-old revealed on the BBC TMS podcast that England spinner and former Lancashire teammate Sophie Ecclestone refused to do a TV interview with her. "I've been hung out to dry by the England team,” she explained in the post-match debrief.

Fitness is often used to convey a misogynistic message when speaking about women’s sport. It’s a lazy way to be sexist. Alex Hartley, however, was right in raising the concerns. Her comments were not said to dismiss the capability of female athletes, it was to hold England accountable to a higher standard than the one they are currently performing at.

Professionalism and constructive criticism come hand in hand. A number of the England team have been full-time professional cricketers since leaving school and must be held to professional standards. Being 12-0 down against Australia does raise questions and in order for the sport to be taken seriously, it must be fairly criticised.

open image in gallery England Women’s coach Jon Lewis is under pressure after a disastrous series ( PA Wire )

There was a feeling of defeat in Adelaide. In Canberra, where England lost the Ashes in a DLS-affected game, the mood was lighter and was tinted with frustration.

In Adelaide, there were almost tears. Captain Heather Knight struggled to speak during a radio interview while head coach Lewis was very defensive.

With increased attention on the team, the pressure on Lewis has been unprecedented in the women’s game. Ahead of the match in Adelaide, Lewis spoke to the press, regurgitating one of the most bizarre excuses in recent memory for England’s poor performances.

“I walked from Bondi to Coogee the other Sunday morning and pretty much the whole of the eastern suburbs of Sydney were out swimming in the sea and running and walking so you’re like, there’s a cultural difference there as well in terms of Australia versus England,” Lewis said, putting the gulf down to lifestyle differences between the two countries.

On that basis, there is no point in an English team ever competing in any sporting competition as the opportunity to win is out of their hands. Of course, this is simply not true. Bondi may be the fitness epicentre of Australia but it has not produced Australia’s nimble cricketers.

open image in gallery Former England spinner Alex Hartley is working in Australia for TNT Sports and the BBC ( Getty Images )

Following play in Adelaide, Lewis had to provide the answers. Why had England been skittled for their second-lowest total ever? Was he the right coach to lead this team?

“I don’t know if I need to defend my position,” he told reporters at the Adelaide Oval. “I’m really comfortable with the job that I’m doing. I’ll continue to work to develop this cricket team as best as I can until someone tells me that it’s not the right time for you to do this anymore.”

If England lose the sole remaining game, the Test match, the series will finish 16-0, the worst Ashes result for England in the professional era. If Lewis’ fate is not already sealed, then the head coach would surely not survive such an outcome.

The last time Australia women played at the MCG, they spent the night under the floodlights dancing with pop superstar Katy Perry in front of a 86,174 crowd. On Thursday morning, Australia will make history again in Melbourne as an Women’s Ashes Test will be held at the ground for the first time since 1948-49.

open image in gallery Australia Women celebrate an England wicket in the Women's Ashes ( AP )

England are 12-0 down in the series and Australia are up for a whitewash. “16-0, that would be very, very good if we could embarrass this England team,” said Grace Harris after a dramatic night in Canberra.

While England have spoken about a fighting spirit, Australia have executed it and the Test match will probably not waiver from that.

The occasion will be special; it will be historic. A win for England could shift the narrative about their time Down Under, but a loss would seal this Ashes series as the worst ever in the multi-format era.