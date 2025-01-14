England slump to second Women’s Ashes defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are facing an uphill battle to regain the Ashes after crashing to a second successive one-day international defeat.

The 21-run loss, after restricting Australia to 180 in Melbourne, means England have lost the opening two matches of the series and Australia lead 4-0 on points.

It means England need to win at least three of the remaining white ball clashes to retain hope of clinching the Ashes heading in to the Test at the end of the multi-format series.

Sophie Ecclestone had taken four for 35 and Alice Capsey three for 22 as England put the brakes on a good Australian start to bowl out the hosts for 180.

But Kim Garth responded with three for 37, leg spinner Alana King claiming four for 25 – including first-ball dismissals for Danny Wyatt-Hodge and Ecclestone – as England were bowled out for 159.

Australia made a fast start against England’s seam attack, captain Alyssa Healy making 29 in 16 balls before edging Lauren Bell to Amy Jones behind the stumps.

The introduction of England’s spinners dried up the runs as wickets began to fall.

Ecclestone struck with her second ball as Phoebe Litchfield misjudged a sweep and Beth Mooney suffered a similar fate, the first of five wickets for 22 runs – Alice Capsey picking up three for 22, including the wicket of Ellyse Perry for 60.

Ecclestone went one better, grabbing four for 35 before Bell (2-25) returned to wrap things up by bowling former Ireland international Garth as Australia were bowled out in the 45th over.

Garth struck early blows in England’s reply, dismissing openers Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier.

Captain Heather Knight (18) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (35) steadied the ship, but again the introduction of spin sparked a change in fortunes, Gardner and King removing them and Wyatt-Hodge to leave England 84 for five.

Capsey rode her luck, an inside edge on review saving her from becoming Garth’s third victim, but she fell in the seamer’s next over and King completed her spell with the wickets of Charlie Dean and Ecclestone in successive balls.

Jones provided some resistance, finishing unbeaten on 47 from 103, but was left with too much to do alongside the tail as the required rate mounted.