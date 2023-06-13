Women’s Ashes points system explained

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It might be billed as one summer two Ashes, but the men’s and women’s editions are different.

The men’s Ashes sees England and Australia pit themselves against each other across five Test matches, each lasting up to five days.

Either team can secure victory if their wins cannot be matched by the other, for example a 3-0 lead or 3-1 with just one Test left.

The one who finishes with the win will lift the Ashes– or retain the urn if the series finishes in a draw.

The women will face each other across all three of cricket’s main disciplines. They will play one Test match, three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

Women’s Test cricket has been rare in recent years, and England have only just started to pull on their whites outside of the Ashes in the last few years – playing against India and South Africa in addition to the series down under in the winter of 2021-22.

LV= Insurance Test Match, Women’s Ashes Series

Thu 22-26 June 2023 - Trent Bridge

Vitality IT20s, Women’s Ashes Series

Sat 1 July 2023 - Edgbaston

Wed 5 July 2023 - Kia Oval

Sat 8 July 2023 - Lord’s

One Day Internationals, Women’s Ashes Series

Wed 12 July 2023 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Sun 16 July 2023 - Ageas Bowl

Tue 18 July 2023 - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

The Test match is worth 4 points if a team wins, and the points will be shared (2 apiece) if the game finishes in a draw.

Both the T20 and ODI’s are worth 2 points each, and whoever finishes with the most points will win the Ashes.

If at the end of July, the points are shared, it finishes in a draw and Australia will retain the urn as they won the previous series.