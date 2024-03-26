MCG to host historic day-night Women’s Ashes Test as 2025 schedule revealed

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s bid to regain the Women’s Ashes in Australia cricket early next year will take in a historic day-night Test match at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia’s largest stadium is set to stage a four-day encounter between the rivals from 30 January to 2 February, which will be the first women’s Test at the venue since 1949.

The multi-format series gets under way on 12 January with the first of three ODIs while the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval are among the T20 venues ahead of a possible pink-ball Test decider at the MCG.

“The first women’s Test match at the MCG since 1949, and the first day-night Test at that historic ground, will be a memorable occasion and another important milestone for women’s cricket as we take more games to major stadiums including the SCG and Adelaide Oval,” said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

Heather Knight will hope to lead England to victory in Australia (Getty Images)

Australia have held the Women’s Ashes since 2015, retaining the trophy last summer after a thrilling 8-8 points draw against Heather Knight’s side in England.

Australia won the one-off Test at Trent Bridge, which was held over five days for just the second time in women’s cricket history and first on English soil. Their next encounter in whites will revert back to four days.

Women’s 2025 Ashes schedule:

ODIs

12 January: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

14 January: Junction Oval, Melbourne

17 January: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20s

20 January: SCG, Sydney

23 January: Manuka Oval, Canberra

25 January: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Test

30 January-2 February: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

PA