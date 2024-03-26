MCG to host historic day-night Women’s Ashes Test as 2025 schedule revealed
England will bid to win back the Ashes in Australia early next year
England’s bid to regain the Women’s Ashes in Australia cricket early next year will take in a historic day-night Test match at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia’s largest stadium is set to stage a four-day encounter between the rivals from 30 January to 2 February, which will be the first women’s Test at the venue since 1949.
The multi-format series gets under way on 12 January with the first of three ODIs while the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval are among the T20 venues ahead of a possible pink-ball Test decider at the MCG.
“The first women’s Test match at the MCG since 1949, and the first day-night Test at that historic ground, will be a memorable occasion and another important milestone for women’s cricket as we take more games to major stadiums including the SCG and Adelaide Oval,” said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.
Australia have held the Women’s Ashes since 2015, retaining the trophy last summer after a thrilling 8-8 points draw against Heather Knight’s side in England.
Australia won the one-off Test at Trent Bridge, which was held over five days for just the second time in women’s cricket history and first on English soil. Their next encounter in whites will revert back to four days.
Women’s 2025 Ashes schedule:
ODIs
12 January: North Sydney Oval, Sydney
14 January: Junction Oval, Melbourne
17 January: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
T20s
20 January: SCG, Sydney
23 January: Manuka Oval, Canberra
25 January: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Test
30 January-2 February: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)
