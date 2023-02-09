Women’s T20 World Cup: What are the fixtures and where can I watch?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup gets underway this weekend and reigning champions Australia will be favourites to again triumph in what is the eighth edition of this tournament.

This time around the 2023 edition is hosted in South Africa, with England among the nations to claim an automatic berth for the finals.

Back in 2020 in Australia the last T20 World Cup was held and completed just before the pandemic fully took hold - and England reached the semi-finals before bowing out to eventual runners-up India.

Though the competition is soon set to expand to 12 teams, here there are ten in action once more, with the tournament running for two weeks in total.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

When does the tournament run?

The group phase begins on 10 February and runs through to 21 February. Each nation will play every other nation in their group once.

After four matches apiece the top two in each group qualify for the semi-finals, which take place on 23 and 24 February. The final is played on 26 February.

Which teams are involved?

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group B: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

When are England’s fixtures?

England vs West Indies, 11 Feb at 1pm

Ireland vs England, 13 Feb at 1pm

England vs India, 18 Feb at 1pm

England vs Pakistan, 21 Feb at 1pm

All times GMT.

Where can I watch?

All the T20 World Cup matches are being broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket. Subscribers can stream matches via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the England squad?

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Travelling reserves: Issy Wong, Danielle Gibson.

Odds

Australia 4/9

England 4/1

India 9/2

New Zealand 9/1

South Africa 25/1

West Indies 50/1

Pakistan 80/1

Sri Lanka 100/1

Bangladesh 100/1

Ireland 500/1