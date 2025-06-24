Nathan Smith and Ryan Patel seal Surrey’s rout of Worcestershire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nathan Smith led Surrey to a dominant nine-wicket Rothesay County Championship win over Worcestershire that keeps them on course for a fourth straight Division One title.

Smith took six for 38 as Worcestershire were bowled out for just 125 in their second innings, losing their last five wickets for only 13 runs.

That left Surrey needing just 49 to win, and they knocked them off in 15 overs as Ryan Patel made an unbeaten 35 off 55 balls.

Closest challengers Nottinghamshire could move ahead of Surrey with a win but seem set for a draw against Yorkshire after Finlay Bean scored an outstanding 224 to frustrate the hosts at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire still trail by 73 in reply to Nottinghamshire’s 487 but a magnificent effort from Bean – who faced 489 deliveries – kept Yorkshire in touch with four wickets remaining still in the first innings.

Matthew Revis ended the day unbeaten on 54.

Third-placed Sussex were frustrated by the weather in their match against Durham, with rain and bad light interrupting play at the Riverside.

Sussex lead by 145 going into the final day, having bowled Worcestershire out for 327 before reaching 111 for four in their second innings.

Jofra Archer, playing his first red-ball game in four years, did not add to the wicket he took on Monday.

Hampshire are in control at Chelmsford after centuries from debutant Tilak Varma and Liam Dawson helped them to 453 and a sizeable advantage over Essex.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Varma, resuming on 98, added only two to his tally before falling to Simon Harmer, but Dawson then made 139 off 235 balls as Hampshire built a first-innings lead of 157.

Tom Westley ended the day unbeaten on 50 for Essex but they remain 49 runs behind after reaching 108 for three.

Somerset were left to rue missed opportunities against Warwickshire.

The visitors ended day three with a lead of 263 after reaching 116 for three in their second innings, but they should have stopped Warwickshire well short of their eventual 351 but for a series of missed catches.

Division Two leaders Leicestershire are on course for victory over Glamorgan, who ended the third day still trailing by 92 runs after reaching 131 for three in their second innings.

Leicestershire declared on 576 for seven, with Ben Green unbeaten on 58 and Logan van Beek on 67.

Sam Northeast was unbeaten on 72 for Glamorgan at the close.

Lancashire piled up their best ever score in a match against Kent as they ended day three on 639 for nine in Blackpool.

Debutant Ashton Turner (154), Luke Wells (152) and Josh Bohannon (124) helped pile on the pain, hitting 13 of Lancashire’s 18 sixes.

Lancashire hold a lead of 265 over the visitors going into the final day.

Cameron Bancroft and Graeme van Buuren frustrated Derbyshire as Gloucestershire fought back at Bristol.

Centuries from Harry Came and Wayne Madsen helped Derbyshire score 398 for a first-innings lead of 211, but Bancroft ended the day unbeaten on 170 and Van Buuren on 105 as Gloucestershire reached stumps on 364 for three.

Middlesex lead Northamptonshire by 193 runs after reaching 215 for three in their second innings.