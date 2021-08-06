Maiden List A ton from Ali Orr helps Sussex edge past Worcestershire

Ali Orr’s maiden List A century paved the way for Sussex’s first Royal London One-Day Cup victory as they edged their way past Worcestershire with just two wickets and three balls to spare.

Chasing 234 at New Road, opener Orr plundered 108 before falling to Jacques Banton – who finished with three for 15 – with the score at 182 for three, but it was Travis Head, with an unbeaten 38, who steered his side across the finishing line despite losing five more wickets.

Worcestershire had earlier needed an unbroken last-wicket partnership of 39 from Charlie Morris and Adam Finch just to see out their 50-over allocation on 233 for nine with Jake Libby’s 40 the major contribution.

James Coles and Archie Lenham did the bulk of the damage with three for 27 and three for 53 respectively.

There was a first win of the campaign too for Kent courtesy of seamer Nathan Gilchrist’s five-wicket haul.

He claimed five for 45 as his side snatched a 21-run victory over Middlesex in the nick of time at Radlett.

There were just 15 balls remaining when Matt Quinn took the catch off Gilchrist’s bowling which ended Ethan Bamber’s unlikely bid to steer his side past their target of 218 from 35 overs as they were all out for 196.

Marcus O’Riordan’s 60 and an unbeaten 35 from Hamidullah Qadri had earlier helped Kent post a total of 217 for nine.

Skipper Will Rhodes and Michael Burgess combined to lead Warwickshire to a 134-run victory over Northamptonshire at Edgbaston.

Skipper Rhodes, who made 65, and top-scorer Burgess with a one-day career-best 73 put on 133 for the third wicket after their side had collapsed to 11 for two from the first 19 balls before Matthew Lamb and Dan Mousley took up the baton to help steer their side to a total of 278 for six from a reduced 46 overs.

Northants were never really in it after Manraj Johal and Jordan Bulpitt ripped through the top order to leave them on 56 for five, and Tom Taylor’s 57 not out was left to count for little as they were dismissed for just 144 with more than 12 overs to spare, Ethan Brookes mopping up the tail with a return of three for 15.

Ben Charlesworth ended undefeated and one run from a century as Gloucestershire beat Hampshire by seven wickets in Bristol.

Charlesworth’s 99 and 67 not out from Jack Taylor eased their side to their target of 205 from a reduced 37 overs for the loss of just three wickets with nine balls remaining.

Hampshire openers Tom Alsop and Tom Prest had put on 90 for the first wicket with Alsop eventually contributing 57 to a total of 204 for eight as Graeme Van Buuren took three for 36 and Chris Dent assisted with two run-outs.

Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire had to settle for a point apiece which keeps both in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage as their rain-affected encounter ended with no result.

An opening stand of 146 between Ben Slater and Sol Budinger had got the visitors off to the perfect start at York, although after Budinger had gone for 71 and Slater for 74, they collapsed to 185 for five from 33 overs with Mat Pillans helping himself to an impressive four for 26.

However, it was then that the weather intervened and play was eventually abandoned shortly after 5pm.