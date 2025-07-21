England to host next three World Test Championship finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will stage the next three World Test Championship finals, the International Cricket Council has announced.

All of the first three showpieces have been held in England, most recently last month with Lord's the venue as South Africa were crowned champions for the first time by defeating holders Australia.

Nearly 110,000 people went through the gates of the so-called home of cricket over the course of a Test that lasted four days, although India were reportedly keen to stage the next edition in two years' time.

The influence the country wields in global cricket affairs led to the assumption India would get their wish but England have instead been awarded the finals of the 2027, 2029 and 2031 editions by the ICC.

At its annual conference in Singapore, the ICC noted England's "successful track record in hosting recent finals", even though Ben Stokes' side are yet to reach the one-off, winner-takes-all showdown.

England finished fifth in the 2023-25 cycle although they were deducted 22 points - by far the most of the nine teams involved - for slow over-rates. Without those punishments, they would have placed third.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould said: "We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship finals.

open image in gallery Lord's looked a picture throughout the Test final ( Action Images via Reuters )

"It's a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games.

"Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions."

Also on the agenda for the ICC in southeast Asia was an update on the support for the displaced women's cricketers of Afghanistan, many of whom were forced into exile when the Taliban returned to power in 2021 and effectively outlawed female sport.

Amid increasing political pressure for the global game to act, the ICC formed a task force in April also involving the ECB, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA).

The ICC confirmed the programme "aims to deliver structured support through high-performance initiatives, domestic playing opportunities, and engagement at key ICC global events".

It is understood Afghanistan women's cricketers, many of whom are now living in Australia, could attend this year's 50-over World Cup in India and the 2026 T20 World Cup in England and engage with the teams there, although details are still to be ironed out.

PA