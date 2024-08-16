Richard Pyrah returns to Yorkshire as women’s head coach after racism scandal

Support truly

Richard Pyrah, who was found guilty of making racist comments about an Asian woman, has returned to Yorkshire as the head coach of the county’s senior women’s team.

Pyrah was handed a two-week coaching ban and a £2,500 fine by the Cricket Discipline Commission in May last year after it was found he had breached ECB directive 3.3, which governs acts or omissions which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or bring the game into disrepute.

The CDC found it proven that Pyrah had used racist and discriminatory language about Asian women, namely that he had referred to Azeem Rafiq’s sister Amna as a “fit P***” or an “FP” at a Yorkshire media day in 2014 in Rafiq’s presence, and on other occasions in 2014 and/or 2018.

The PA news agency understands Pyrah’s suspension has not yet been served. The Cricket Regulator is understood to be in touch with Yorkshire about the timing around Pyrah serving the ban in his new role.

Yorkshire agreed a settlement with Pyrah in September 2022 after they accepted his sacking in December 2021 had been “procedurally unfair”, but he now returns to the club where he featured as an all-rounder for over a decade.

Pyrah will officially start the role next month, Yorkshire said.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead Yorkshire’s women side and it’s the proudest moment of my career,” Pyrah said.

“This is an exciting time to be involved in women’s cricket, following ECB’s restructure of the women’s professional game.”

Yorkshire Women will join Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Middlesex, Sussex and Worcestershire in Tier 2 in the 2025 season, with the 10 counties playing 50-over and 20-over cricket.

Yorkshire will then become a Tier 1 club for the 2026 season.

Yorkshire chair Colin Graves said: “We’re delighted Richard has agreed to become the head coach of our women’s team and we are very pleased to welcome him back to Yorkshire.

“After a thorough and robust process, Richard stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates. Through the whole process it was clear Richard is the right person to lead Yorkshire into the club’s new chapter and take our women’s professional team to the highest level.”