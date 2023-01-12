Public hearing to address Yorkshire racism allegations fixed for early March

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A hearing to examine allegations of racism linked to Yorkshire is set to take place between March 1 and 9, the PA news agency understands.

The club were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June in relation to allegations of racial harassment and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq, and their subsequent handling of those allegations.

A number of individuals were also charged at the same time. Only one of those involved – Andrew Gale – has named himself.

The former Yorkshire captain and first-team coach issued a statement in July denying the allegations against him and stating that he would not engage with the disciplinary process, which he described as “tainted”.

The hearing is due to be held in public, after an appeal asking for it to take place in private was dismissed before Christmas.

PA understands a directions hearing next week will finalise details on the location of the hearing, and precisely how its deliberations will be made public.

It is likely that a feed of the proceedings will be made available to journalists to report on, rather than details being shared with the general public.

An ECB spokesperson said: “An independent Appeal Panel convened by the Cricket Discipline Commission has dismissed appeals brought by certain defendants against the Disciplinary Panel’s public hearing decision and therefore the hearing will take place in public. Further details, including dates, will be announced in due course.”