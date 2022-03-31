Pivotal day for Yorkshire with EGM set to take place at Headingley

Yorkshire face a pivotal day in the county’s history after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave its backing to Lord Kamlesh Patel ahead of Thursday’s extraordinary general meeting.

Members at Headingley will be asked to vote through changes to the structure of the board that are key to the future of the club.

Yorkshire lost its right to host lucrative international matches in the wake of its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq, but Lord Patel was hired as chair in November to help oversee wholesale changes.

A total of 16 members of staff were removed from their roles and a move to reshape the culture at Headingley occurred which saw the ECB announce last month it had restored the club’s international rights on the proviso certain conditions were met.

The ECB has backed new Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

These included “resolving the issues relating to rule changes and decisions at the club” and “including the removal of Graves Trust powers”.

But to further complicate matters, two previous efforts to hold an EGM have been cancelled while ex-chairman Robin Smith, who still remains vice-president, has publicly deemed the new chairmanship of Lord Patel invalid.

However, Martin Darlow, an ECB board member who has worked to support Yorkshire since November, said in a blog post on Wednesday: “I firmly believe that Kamlesh is the right person to lead Yorkshire to a new future.

“With a strong team supporting him and a clear path for the future change, the club can unite again.

“Our hope is that unity will prevail and the members of Yorkshire County Cricket Club will come together and vote with future-focused intent at the forthcoming EGM.”