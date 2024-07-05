Sam Hain powers Birmingham Bears to fifth straight victory against Yorkshire

Support truly

Sam Hain smashed an unbeaten 98 off 48 balls as the Birmingham Bears earned a fifth straight Vitality Blast victory after beating Yorkshire by four runs.

Hain fired eight sixes as the Bears amassed 214 for seven, but the Vikings fought back with Dawid Malan making 54 and Donovan Ferreira blasting 66 off 32 balls.

George Garton then defended 11 off the last over as Yorkshire finished on 210 for five.

Michael Jones’ quickfire cameo steered Durham to a 22-run win over Worcestershire.

Jones posted 39 from 17 balls to help Durham reach 190 for five, building on Ollie Robinson’s 41.

Kashif Ali led the chase for the visitors with 45, but an impressive bowling performance spearheaded by Ben Raine saw the Rapids fall short.

Elsewhere in the North Group, Northamptonshire’s match against Lancashire was washed out, while Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire were left frustrated by bad weather.

Joe Clarke’s 79 off 41 balls helped the Outlaws reach 175 for five in 17 overs before the game was abandoned.

The Nottingham captain was supported by Ben Duckett’s 39 off 21 balls, while Lewis Goldsworthy starred with the ball for Leicestershire by taking three for 36 from four overs.

Joe Clarke hit 79 for Nottinghamshire in their abandoned clash with Leicestershire (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

In the South Group, Glamorgan earned only their third Blast win as they beat Sussex by 24 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson hit a career-best 87 off 47 balls as his side reached a mammoth 235 for six.

Daniel Hughes led Sussex’s response with 74 off 38 balls but, having been set an unlikely 79 from 28 deliveries following a rain delay, they finished on 190 for eight.

Gloucestershire endured a frustrating eight-run defeat to Kent Spitfires on DLS in a rain-affected meeting.

Gloucester were in a strong position after bowling the visitors out for 150, with David Payne taking four wickets.

The hosts then scored 29 for two in five overs before the players were taken off for a second time due to rain, meaning Kent snatched victory through DLS.

Elsewhere, Essex and Somerset remain in prime position to reach the knockout stages after their match was rained off, while Surrey’s hopes of a fourth straight Blast victory were denied as their meeting with Middlesex was abandoned.