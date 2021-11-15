Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq and the county club’s ex-chairman Roger Hutton will provide evidence to a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Tuesday.

Rafiq will appear before the committee after a report stated he was the victim of “racial harassment and bullying”. Despite the findings, the club said they would not be disciplining anyone.

Hutton resigned on 5 November following the report but maintained that “nobody at Yorkshire was racist”.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and its chair Barry O’Brien will also appear before the committee as they answer questions surrounding their part in the scandal.

Harrison and O’Brien will be forced to explain the ECB’s complaints procedure and the impact the racial abuse will have on the wider game.

Former Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur, who resigned last week, will not appear before the committee.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday morning in The Wilson Room at Portcullis House – an office building in Westminster.

Rafiq will provide evidence first, followed by Hutton and then Harrison and O’Brien at around 11.15am GMT.

The evidence presented to the committee is protected by parliamentary privilege, meaning there is no threat of civil or criminal action against any of what is said.

As a result, it is likely the details of the harassment and bullying towards Rafiq will be elaborated upon.