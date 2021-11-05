(Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The fallout continues in the world of cricket to the racism experienced by Azeem Rafiq. Friday started with Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigning with immediate effect over the club’s response to the racism experienced by former player. The club have also been banned from hosting England cricket matches after their “wholly unacceptable” lack of response to their own findings in an investigation into Rafiq’s allegations.

Further board members at Yorkshire County Cricket Club could be set to follow Hutton with an exit today, amid expected further announcements from the England and Wales Cricket Board. Meanwhile, Former England captain Michael Vaughan has denied telling then-Yorkshire team-mate Rafiq - and two other Asian players - there were “too many of you lot” and insists he will “fight to the end” to prove he is “not that person”.

Follow live updates of the news surrounding Azeem Rafiq, Yorkshire and the world of cricket below: