Yorkshire sack entire coaching team in wake of racism scandal

The entire coaching team at Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been sacked in the wake of the recent racism scandal, the club have announced.

Azeem Rafiq, who played for Yorkshire between 2008 and 2014 and then again between 2016 and 2018, has made a number of allegations of racist abuse relating to his time at the club since his latest exit.

Last month, the 30-year-old spoke to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee about his experiences at Yorkshire, whose chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur resigned earlier in November.

A statement released by Yorkshire CCC on Friday morning read: “We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, Director of Cricket, and Andrew Gale, First XI Coach, have left the Club today (3 December), in addition to all members of the coaching team.

“A new Director of Cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited.

“The backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the Club. An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed.

“We thank everyone who is leaving for their service. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Lord Kamlesh Patel, who took over as Yorkshire’s chairman last month, also commented on the dismissal of the club’s coaching staff.

Patel said in the club’s above statement: “Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust.

“The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the Club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive.

“We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a Club which people can trust.

“We are hoping to announce a new Director of Cricket in the coming days. We have a huge rebuilding job to do but we are confident that this heralds a step forward towards a brighter future”.

More follows...