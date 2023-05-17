Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zak Crawley insists he “doesn’t care” what the critics think about his England selection and believes some of it is “unwarranted”.

The Kent opener was named in England’s squad for the only Test before this summer’s Ashes, against Ireland, and spurns social media, unlike many of his teammates.

Crawley has consistently defended himself to the media. Ahead of the season he insisted he did not need to work on his defensive technique and has been the subject of many discussions surrounding selection.

“I never see any of that (online criticism),” Crawley told BBC Sport.

“I talk to guys who do have social media and they see that. They see Joe Bloggs having a go at them.

“(Being not on) social media helps me get away from the average punter and what they have to say which, of course, I don’t care anyway.”

“I obviously definitely still see the pundits and the people higher up in cricket and of course I didn’t have to read the papers to know my place was under scrutiny.”

This season in the County Championship, Crawley has hit 350 runs, including 170 against Essex at was averaging 38.88.

“I haven’t been getting the runs I should have, but I have had a few good knocks.

“My failings in international cricket have been from putting too much pressure on myself. That is the only reason. When I have gone out there with the right attitude I have done well.

“I have done a lot of thinking about my game, especially in the last couple of months. I look back at times I have played well and I take the expectation away from myself and I just try and play.

“I just want to go out there and play well and the score will come after that.”

Crawley admires snooker great O’Sullivan’s mindset (PA)

The 25-year-old admitted he admired Snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan for his relaxed approach and mindset.

"He is someone to emulate for sure - his mindset," Crawley said.

"Funnily enough, what I was saying, I first heard that from him.

"He did an interview when he won the semi-final against Mark Selby in 2020 and they asked him if he was happy to be in the world final, and he said ‘I just want to have my cue action back’.

"I just thought it was so good. He took all of that noise away and wanted to just play well. That is what I want to do."

Rob Key hailed Crawley’s match-winning abilities (Anjum Naveed/AP) (AP)

Crawley’s place was, according to ECB managing director of cricket Rob Key, not significantly under threat, although he admitted “agonising” over handing Jonny Bairstow the gloves in place of specialist wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

When asked if he thought about changing the openers, Key said on Tuesday: “We didn’t discuss that at all to be honest so we just sort of look to the best way we thought we could do it.

“We didn’t think about sort of square pegs in round holes or to use any sort of other annoying cliché but that is what we set upon and once we saw that we couldn’t’ see anything else to be honest.”

Specifically when asked about Crawley, Key said: “We don’t just look at the bare stats. We look at how someone is impacting the game. It is such a key position, such a tough position.

“Brendon (McCullum) would say the last two people to do it [well] are now Sirs, which is a good line but it’s also true.

“That’s what we look at, how people are helping games of cricket. And you can count however many, where Zak has contributed to us winning matches.”