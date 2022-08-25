Zak Crawley helps England end opening day of second SA Test in strong position

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England hounded out South Africa for just 151 on day one of the second LV= Insurance Test, before an unusually stoic Zak Crawley helped them finish in a strong position at Emirates Old Trafford.

Despite skittling England cheaply twice in their innings victory at Lord’s, visiting captain Dean Elgar spurned the chance to send them in on a murky morning in Manchester.

The Proteas paid the price for that decision, knocked over inside 54 overs as James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets apiece in helpful conditions.

England suffered top-order setbacks of their own, but the under-pressure Crawley, whose place has come under increasing scrutiny over the summer, played against type to help his side to reach stumps just 40 behind on 111 for three.

Subverting his reputation as a dasher, he eked out 17no from 77 balls, happily put in the shade by Jonny Bairstow’s sparkier 38no, to strengthen England’s grip.

Crawley offered little for the highlights reel but, with a game, a series and perhaps a career up for grabs, his mere survival was an important factor.

The band broken up

Stuart Broad, left, had a good day despite not opening the bowling (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The last time Anderson and Broad did not share new-ball duties in the first innings of a Test when they played together was January 2010 – when One Direction were just a twinkle in Simon Cowell’s eye. Unlike the world famous boyband, Anderson and Broad have shown no signs of splintering but were prised apart here as Ollie Robinson shared the fresh cherry with Anderson. Broad, though, has given Stokes food for thought ahead of the Kia Oval by taking three for 37 in his 11 overs.

Anderson brings up his century

James Anderson - 100 Sachin Tendulkar - 94 Ricky Ponting - 92 Stuart Broad - 91 Sir Alastair Cook - 89

No unlikely heroics with the bat, but the seamer brought up yet another record as he is into his 100th home Test. Nobody else has achieved the feat with, India’s Sachin Tendulkar next on the list on 94. It is difficult to imagine Anderson wanting to reach the milestone at anywhere other than his beloved home ground, which has an end named in his honour. Anderson has preferred the Brian Statham End in times gone by but switched here and was rewarded with a three-wicket haul, including two in two balls.

Root in rare lull

It was another disappointing outing for Joe Root (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Joe Root edging Kagiso Rabada to a juggling Sarel Erwee, who finally clutched the ball to his chest at the fourth attempt, on nine was the former England captain’s third successive dismissal in single figures after scores of eight and six at Lord’s. Only once before in his 123 Tests has Root failed to reach double digits in three consecutive innings – against the West Indies in March.

The view from the dressing room

Stuart was at mid-on, he came over and said 'when I took my two international Test hat-tricks I just went full and straight'. So I was trying to go full and straight but just got my line horribly wrong. I got a bit giddy James Anderson

After trapping Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj with successive balls, Anderson sensed a hat-trick and was given a piece of advice from Broad. The evergreen swing king’s delivery to Rabada was wayward, careering down the leg-side and the chance of turning a good day into an unforgettable one went with it.

What’s next?

Jonny Bairstow raced to 38 not out from 45 balls – the highest individual score of the day (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

England will be looking to overhaul South Africa’s meagre total and put themselves in the driving seat on day two. If Bairstow and Crawley can see off a fresh attack from South Africa’s bowlers first thing, England will fancy their chances.