Zak Crawley ready to embrace England’s ‘changing of the guard’ at Trent Bridge

Zak Crawley is ready to embrace England’s “changing of the guard” at Trent Bridge, where James Anderson began his speedy transition from star attraction to warm-up act.

Anderson enjoyed a valedictory farewell Test at Lord’s last week, where a crushing innings victory over the West Indies felt like window dressing to the real business of seeing off the country’s record wicket-taker.

Now, in Nottingham, the next chapter begins in earnest. Dillon Pennington is in contention to debut on his home ground in place Anderson’s place, following hot on the heels of fellow newcomer Gus Atkinson’s remarkable 12-wicket haul last week.

Zak Crawley is helping England begin their post-Anderson era at Trent Bridge this week (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Anderson, meanwhile, was coming down from the pomp and ceremony of his retirement bash by turning his hand to the more prosaic role of net bowler.

The 41-year-old is staying with the team this summer as a fast bowling mentor but has been unable to resist the lure of delivering a few himself in practice.

“He said he’s going to bowl in the nets. I just hope he’s going to bowl cross-seam. I’ve faced enough seam up balls from him,” said Crawley with a smile.

“He’ll put the ball wherever he wants I suppose. A few fluffers, a half-volleys from now on I think, Jimmy.

“It’s certainly a changing of the guard but it’s really good to see some young talent coming in. Gus, Dillon, other guys like Pottsy (Durham’s Matthew Potts).

James Anderson was the centre of attention at Lord’s last week (Steven Paston/PA) ( PA Wire )

“These guys are really talented bowlers and I find them hard to face. They’re all going to go well and get the chance like Gus did.

“We’re a very tight-knit group and we’re all encouraged to add to the environment, help the environment. Even Dillon coming in for his first game, you’re encouraged to help everyone around you.”

The outpouring of love and respect that accompanied Anderson’s departure – with tributes lighting up social media and thousands of fans crowding the Lord’s outfield to serenade him in the pavilion – offered a reminder of the affection that the nation’s leading athletes are held in.

A key mission statement of the ‘Bazball’ era under Ben Stokes’ captaincy has been an eagerness to find a way of connecting to the public and entertaining them along the way, as the England football team managed during a rollercoaster ride to the final of the European Championship.

“It was awesome to see how united the country has been. The pubs have been full, the atmosphere has been awesome around the country. I’ve loved it,” said Crawley.

“Have we had that connection? It’s a good question. I certainly feel we get more comments from people outside the ground saying, ‘I watched you playing the other week, loved it’. That’s awesome to hear, it’s what you want.

“You want people to enjoy watching you play and I certainly feel that was heightened after the Ashes last year. We are here to provide something for the English people to enjoy and hopefully we keep doing that.”

Just 12 months ago Crawley still looked a relatively-junior figure in the set-up but a prolific series against Australia, the retirements of Anderson and Stuart Broad and the axeing of Jonny Bairstow mean he is now one of the squad’s most senior figures.

Joe Root - 141

Ben Stokes - 103

Chris Woakes 49

Zak Crawley - 45

Ollie Pope - 44

Only captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes have more than his tally of 45 caps and last September he was ushered into his first leadership position when he captained a fresh-faced ODI side against Ireland.

“It sneaks up on you, it’s gone so quickly,” he said.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I feel like I have a responsibility to my team-mates to help them but I think that’s across the board, to be honest. I don’t feel like more than a leader than anyone else.”