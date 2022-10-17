Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys catch-up with his old boss – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with his old boss.

Bruno Fernandes paid tribute to David De Gea.

Fabinho was looking for more of the same.

Mixed emotions for Liam Cooper.

All set for the awards ceremony.

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani was saddened by Wasps’ plight.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas went for a ride.

George Russell enjoyed some time out in the country.

Happy 43rd birthday Kimi.

Five years ago Lewis Hamilton did the bolt….with Usain Bolt.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka reflected on reaching 25.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton was having a work out.