Russell’s new uniform and golf with the Pietersens – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.
Football
Good morning, Cristiano.
Liverpool reflected on the signing of Martin Skrtel on this day 14 years ago.
Manchester City Chelsea and Southampton also turned back the clock.
Happy birthdays…
Fraizer Campbell was feeling his age.
Cricket
KP and KP junior played a round.
Boxing
Tyson Fury was feeling fantastic.
Formula One
George Russell was wearing his new Mercedes kit.
Nicholas Latifi was spoilt for choice.
Rugby union
Happy 60th birthday Brian Moore.
