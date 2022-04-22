Hall of Famers celebrate and pigeon lands at Crucible – Friday’s sporting social
Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo trained with his Manchester United team-mates and Rangers paid tribute to Andy Goram.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 22.
Football
Premier League greats rubbed shoulders.
Ian Wright’s former team-mate paid tribute.
Manchester United were in training, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the fold.
Rangers showed support to their former keeper.
Jamie Carragher interviewed Jurgen Klopp.
Lotte Wubben-Moy signed a new deal at Arsenal.
And her team-mate was thrilled.
James Maddison enjoyed the snooker.
Cycling
Dame Laura Kenny opened up on a difficult period.
Snooker
Yan Bingtao’s match suddenly rose up the pecking order.
Boxing
One day until it’s fight time.
Mikaela Mayer was at the Fury-Whyte weigh-in.
MMA
Conor McGregor looked on.
Darts
Peter Wright had his morning sorted.
Formula One
Lovely weather in Imola.
Alexander Albon suffered a brake problem that halted qualifying.
Motor Racing
Romain Grosjean just about avoided the wall.
