Judd Trump fools referee in Crucible cracker – Wednesday’s sporting social
Adam Peaty had a close shave.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.
Football
Man City-Real Madrid was some game.
Great control from Micah Richards!
Cricket
Stuart Broad enjoyed a big win for Nottingham Forest.
Snooker
Cheeky from Judd Trump!
Mark Williams was relieved to be all square.
Swimming
A close shave for Adam Peaty.
Tennis
Iga Swiatek needed a rest.
Roger Federer visited Malawi.
Serena Williams doesn’t like mornings.
Stefanos Tsitsipas longed for his school days.
Happy birthday to Nick Kyrgios.
Cycling
Mark Cavendish hyped up the Tour of Hellas.
Ethan Hayter celebrated victory.
Geraint Thomas always said he’d make a good number 10.
Chris Froome was cleared for take-off.
Boxing
When Tyson met Piers…
Golf
Sir Nick Faldo marked his mate Ari Vatanen’s 70th birthday.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles enjoyed her holiday.
American Sport
The NFL’s 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson showed his moves.
Russell Wilson was happy with Denver Broncos’ re-signing of Melvin Gordon.
LeBron James enjoyed Ja Morant’s NBA clutch play-offs performance.
