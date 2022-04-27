Judd Trump fools referee in Crucible cracker – Wednesday’s sporting social

Adam Peaty had a close shave.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 27 April 2022 17:57
Judd Trump had a laugh in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

Man City-Real Madrid was some game.

Great control from Micah Richards!

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed a big win for Nottingham Forest.

Snooker

Cheeky from Judd Trump!

Mark Williams was relieved to be all square.

Swimming

A close shave for Adam Peaty.

Tennis

Iga Swiatek needed a rest.

Roger Federer visited Malawi.

Serena Williams doesn’t like mornings.

Stefanos Tsitsipas longed for his school days.

Happy birthday to Nick Kyrgios.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish hyped up the Tour of Hellas.

Ethan Hayter celebrated victory.

Geraint Thomas always said he’d make a good number 10.

Chris Froome was cleared for take-off.

Boxing

When Tyson met Piers…

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo marked his mate Ari Vatanen’s 70th birthday.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles enjoyed her holiday.

American Sport

The NFL’s 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson showed his moves.

Russell Wilson was happy with Denver Broncos’ re-signing of Melvin Gordon.

LeBron James enjoyed Ja Morant’s NBA clutch play-offs performance.

