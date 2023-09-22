Jump to content

Odegaard signs and De Roon reveals all – Friday’s sporting social

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace set local schoolchildren a tough pronunciation test.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 22 September 2023 18:10
Martin Odegaard signed on and Marten de Roon sprinted off (Bradley Collyer/Nigel French/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Martin Odegaard signed a new deal at Arsenal.

Jude Bellingham can do it all.

Neil Warnock took care of some admin on his first day of unemployment.

Gary Neville was targeted.

Mohamed Salah was on target again.

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon explained his quick exit.

Naouirou Ahamada and co caused problems for a local school.

Find someone who looks at you etc…

Happy birthday to two Brazilian greats.

Emmanuel Petit is 53 today.

Cricket

Kate Cross and Lauren Bell enjoyed their summer.

Tennis

A day in the life of Elina Svitolina.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler had his future sorted.

Darts

Vladimir Andersen made good use of a plastic bag.

American football

Burnley’s part-owner likes the look of the 49ers.

