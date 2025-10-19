Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Freestyle rider airlifted to hospital after major crash at Red Bull Rampage

Adolf Silva was transferred to hospital and is reported to be in ‘alert and conscious’ following the incident

Flo Clifford
Sunday 19 October 2025 21:31 BST
Adolf Silva was airlifted to hospital after a crash at Red Bull Rampage
Adolf Silva was airlifted to hospital after a crash at Red Bull Rampage (Red Bull Rampage)

A freestyle mountain biker at Red Bull Rampage was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Zion National Park, Utah.

Spanish rider Adolf Silva was attempting his second run at the free ride event, one of the biggest in the world, when he crashed hard on a steep downhill section of the course.

The Spaniard was attempting a double backflip but crashed partway through the move, landed hard on his head and rolling down the rock face.

Crowds surrounded him and he was loaded onto a stretcher before a rescue helicopter airlifted him to hospital.

The incident occurred shortly before 1pm on Sunday, with Red Bull USA reporting he was ‘alert, conscious and talking to his loved ones’ around half an hour after his transfer away from the scene of the accident.

There was a break in competition before the remaining riders resumed their second runs.

Silva had crashed earlier in his first of two runs at the annual event, but appeared unhurt and was able to finish.

More follows

Comments

