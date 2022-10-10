British Cycling claim new Shell partnership will help net zero target
British Cycling has signed an eight-year partnership with the energy company
British Cycling has signed an eight-year partnership with energy company Shell which the governing body said will accelerate its path towards net zero.
The deal, which begins this month and runs until the end of 2030, includes specific investment from Shell in a new programme named ‘Limitless’ which aims to increase access to cycling for disabled people.
At a time when sustainability within cycling has become a huge talking point, the partnership with a major energy company will bring obvious questions but British Cycling said it was an opportunity to tap into Shell’s expertise following the company’s investment in net zero projects of its own.
Part of the agreement will see Shell help British Cycling transition to an electric vehicle fleet.
British Cycling’s chief executive Brian Facer said: “We’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero – things we know our members are incredibly passionate about.
“Within our new commercial programme, this partnership with Shell UK brings powerful support for cycling, will help us to improve and will make more people consider cycling and cyclists.”
Shell will not replace HSBC, British Cycling’s main sponsor up until the Tokyo Olympics, and the company’s logo will not have the same prominence on team kit.
The governing body continues to seek a lead partner, but believes it is in a stronger position by having multiple partners and not being reliant on a single outside organisation.
