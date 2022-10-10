Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

British Cycling claim new Shell partnership will help net zero target

British Cycling has signed an eight-year partnership with the energy company

Ian Parker
Monday 10 October 2022 15:27
Comments
<p>British Cycling has signed an eight-year partnership with the energy company</p>

British Cycling has signed an eight-year partnership with the energy company

(Getty Images)

British Cycling has signed an eight-year partnership with energy company Shell which the governing body said will accelerate its path towards net zero.

The deal, which begins this month and runs until the end of 2030, includes specific investment from Shell in a new programme named ‘Limitless’ which aims to increase access to cycling for disabled people.

At a time when sustainability within cycling has become a huge talking point, the partnership with a major energy company will bring obvious questions but British Cycling said it was an opportunity to tap into Shell’s expertise following the company’s investment in net zero projects of its own.

Part of the agreement will see Shell help British Cycling transition to an electric vehicle fleet.

British Cycling’s chief executive Brian Facer said: “We’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero – things we know our members are incredibly passionate about.

Recommended

“Within our new commercial programme, this partnership with Shell UK brings powerful support for cycling, will help us to improve and will make more people consider cycling and cyclists.”

Shell will not replace HSBC, British Cycling’s main sponsor up until the Tokyo Olympics, and the company’s logo will not have the same prominence on team kit.

The governing body continues to seek a lead partner, but believes it is in a stronger position by having multiple partners and not being reliant on a single outside organisation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in