Sir Chris Hoy has shared an emotional video detailing his incredible 12-week recovery from the “worst crash I’ve ever had” which has seen him already get back on the bike.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion, who is in the midst of a heart-wrenching battle with prostate cancer, broke his leg while riding his mountain bike and required emergency surgery to treat the injury.

He was able to recover at a pace that allowed him to appear at the World Darts Championship final at the beginning of the year, presenting champion Luke Littler with the trophy while on crutches.

Chris Hoy presents Luke Littler with the World Darts Championship trophy ( Getty Images )

And now, the Scotsman has taken to Instagram to provide a positive update on his rehabilitation, taking the big step of returning to the bike.

He wrote: “12 weeks ago today I was having emergency surgery following a nasty crash on the mountain bike. It’s been a rough ride since then.

“I had no idea how tough other people must have had it, with similar injuries to this. But with daily hard work, and Katie Flatters expert physiotherapy guiding me through the rehab, along with Vicki Hayles world class soft tissue treatment, I was able to get back out on the bike for the first time yesterday, in the fresh air.

“Recovery continues but this has taught me many things, not least that you can’t second guess what might happen in life, and all you can do is control what you can. I am indebted to Katie and Vicki for the support, encouragement and commitment they have shown to me.

“Boys and their hobbies, eh?! And when it goes wrong look at the formidable team of women I had on my side to get me back on my feet. Surgeon, physio, massage and not least my wife (Sarra) who, as always, has helped me find a way through challenging times with love and humour.”

Hoy also thanked his friends, including seven-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny and Olympic medallist Rob Hayles for helping out while he was house bound, as well as the medical start for getting him back on his feet.

Having revealed his diagnosis in February 2024, Hoy announced in November last year that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones, with doctors giving him between two and four years to live.

While an initial scan showed a tumour in his shoulder, a second scan found the main cancer to be in his prostate – which has since spread to Hoy’s shoulder, pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

The former track cyclist, who is an 11-time world champion, competed for Great Britain at four Olympic Games between 2000 and 2012.