On this day in 2008: Chris Hoy knighted in New Year Honours List

Andy Sims
Sunday 31 December 2023 06:00
Olympic gold medalist Chris Hoy with his Knighthood (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Chris Hoy was knighted in the New Year Honours List on this day in 2008 after winning three cycling gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.

In a move that broke with tradition, Hoy’s knighthood came while he was still competing and he took part in London 2012 as Sir Chris.

The Scot told the PA news agency: “To become a knight from riding your bike, it’s mad.

“But it is, genuinely, just an amazing honour, it’s also great for the sport.”

Hoy added that was just as pleased to see his mother Carol receive an MBE for her work on sleep-related illnesses.

Hoy was one of 10 Olympic cyclists to be honoured, while a number of Olympic coaches and officials were also recognised.

He went on to win two golds in London to take his tally to six before announcing his retirement in 2013.

