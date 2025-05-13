Sir Chris Hoy says cancer ‘stable’ and he is ‘making hay while sun shines’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Hoy says he has entered “a bit of a stability stage” in his cancer treatment and is appreciating life “more than ever”.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion revealed in February 2024 he was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, and said in October that his diagnosis was terminal and he had been told by doctors that he had two to four years to live.

“I’m doing well,” the 49-year-old Scot said on Sky Sports News. “It feels like I’ve entered a bit of a stability stage at the moment and I’m feeling good, exercising, riding a bike, busy.

“Most importantly cancer’s not the first thing I think about in the morning when I wake up and it’s not the last thing I think about when I go to bed at night. I think we’ve got into a rhythm now where it’s part of our lives and we manage that and crack on.

“It feels like it’s been one of the busiest periods of my life, the last few months, just doing everything: fun stuff, family stuff, work, travel.

“I feel good. I’m on constant medications, constant treatment, but it’s not interfering too much with my life and the most important thing is it’s working, so I’m stable at the moment, everything’s good. Making hay while the sun shines.”

As well as six Olympic golds, the Edinburgh-born athlete won 11 world championships and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

He added: “I can’t believe the position I’m in now compared to 18 months ago, I never imagined I’d be able to get to this point where I’m actually living life.

“And not just living life, but actually appreciating it more than ever and able to enjoy the little things. It’s not just about doing bucket-list stuff and doing massive things, it’s about appreciating the daily, mundane fun of life.”