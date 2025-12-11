Worst crash I’ve ever had – Sir Chris Hoy breaks leg in mountain bike accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed he suffered a broken leg in a mountain bike accident he described as the “worst crash I’ve ever had”.

The six-time Olympic champion has continued to ride his bike while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer that he said last year was terminal.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 49-year-old said: “I’ve smashed my leg up on the mountain bike, that’s the worst thing that’s happened recently. You just don’t bounce like you do when you’re younger. It was a big one, but I’m better now. I’m still on crutches, hobbling about.

“Worse things happen. I’ve been riding bikes for 43 years and it’s the worst crash I’ve ever hard. I’m pretty lucky that’s the worst one I’ve had in all those years of riding.”

Hoy, Britain’s second most decorated Olympian behind his former team-mate Sir Jason Kenny, announced in February 2024 he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and in October that year he revealed doctors had given him between two and four years to live.

“Once you’ve got past the diagnosis, which for me was over two years ago, now the first part of that is pretty grim and then you start treatment,” Hoy said. “Then, if you’re lucky like me, you respond to the treatment and then you enter a period of kind of stability.

“It’s not completely stable, there’s times where it comes back and then you have to change treatment, but the fortunate thing for me in my situation, there are a number of different treatments out there, as there are for any men with prostate cancer.”