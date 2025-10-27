French cyclist says he will continue record-breaking attempts despite 50-day spell in Russian prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A French cyclist who spent 50 days in custody in Russia said he would seek to break another record despite his hopes of doing the fastest bike ride from Portugal to the Pacific being dashed by customs officials.

Sofiane Sehili, who describes himself as an “ultra-endurance racer and adventure cyclist”, was freed in Russia’s Far East on 23 October after he admitted illegally crossing the Russian border. He flew back to Paris on Sunday.

After cycling 18,000 km (11,200 miles) from near Lisbon, he was on course to break the world record for cycling across the whole of Eurasia - and just 200 km from Vladivostok, where his journey should have ended.

The record is held by Jonas Deichmann from Germany, who did the vast journey in 64 days, two hours and 26 minutes, according to the Guinness World Records.

When Sehili reached the Russian border, he found that his electronic visa would only allow him to cross by train and that the only train for the had already left.

“I was on a mission to break a world record and if I had decided to wait another 24 hours to be on that train then breaking the record would have been impossible,” Sehili told Reuters.

So he decided to cross the border on foot, and carried his bike through a dense forest, over streams, under barbed-wire fences, navigating east by GPS until he found a railway track.

“I kind of gave up on that dream of breaking the world record somewhere in that forest after crossing the barbed wire,” he said. “There was no path. I was walking in streams, climbing over fallen tree trunks and walking through high razor-sharp grass and my legs were full of cuts.”

By the end of the day Sehili was exhausted and gave himself up to Russian customs officials. He initially told them he had not crossed the border intentionally but he said: “They kind of guessed that I did it on purpose.”

The 43-year-old was placed in a pre-trial detention centre in Ussuriysk, about 100 km (60 miles) north of Vladivostok. He could have faced up to two years in a Russian prison.

“It was an old building, lots of things were falling apart, it was in pretty bad shape, kind of humid - kind of what you would imagine a Russian jail looks like. So not a nice place but not a violent place,” he said. “It was a pretty safe place.”

Although the other inmates were not violent, he said the food was bland - porridge, overcooked rice and pasta with tiny bits of meat, clear broths - and lacked protein and fresh vegetables. He lost weight and developed an ear infection and a racking cough.

Sehili stayed in four different cells, sometimes with as many as eight inmates per cell. Photographs from the court showed him standing in a cage still wearing his cycling shoes, laces removed. “These were my only shoes,” he explained.

The experience has not put him off adventuring. “I am just going to keep riding my bike, and racing ultras and trying to break records,” he said. “Not this record but other ones for sure.”

However, he does have some advice for anyone thinking about illegally crossing Russia’s borders.

“I would strongly advise against breaking any law in Russia - any law,” he said. “Whether you are a Russian citizen or a foreign citizen - they are not kidding.”

Reuters