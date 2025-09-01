Geraint Thomas preparing for final race of career at Tour of Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geraint Thomas could hardly have drawn up a better route for his final professional race if he had done it himself.

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will be the last event of an illustrious career which began with Olympic gold medals on the track and peaked with his 2018 Tour de France title.

And just to make sure emotions are at a premium, this week’s race will finish with Sunday’s stage into the 39-year-old’s home city of Cardiff.

“It’s just crazy, really,” Thomas told the PA news agency. “I’m lucky the Lloyds Tour of Britain comes at the end of the season almost, so I can finish my career on home roads…

“The last stage goes past Maindy (the outdoor velodrome where Thomas learned his craft), it goes within 100 metres of mum and dad’s house, it goes past the pub where I had my first pint. Well, my first legal pint. It will be an amazing way to finish, and it certainly feels like the right time.”

Thomas said he had never wanted to be a “40-year-old in a peloton full of 20-year-olds” and will get another reminder of his age in this week’s race with Ben Wiggins, the 20-year-old son of Thomas’s former team-mate Sir Bradley among those on the startline.

“I remember when Brad came to some criterium in I think it was Otley, just after Ben was born and he was just a tiny baby in his arms,” Thomas said.

“I was still on the academy. It’s nuts really. When you start racing with guys’ kids it’s definitely time to hang it up.”

Thomas has been saying his goodbyes at races all year, not least the Tour de France where there were plenty of reminders of his overall victory in 2018, a summer which saw him win back-to-back mountain stages into La Rosiere and Alpe d’Huez.

“It changed my life,” Thomas said. “It’s a funny one. I kind of felt like the time I was most confident and felt no pressure, which is kind of the opposite to what you might think.

“You’re in that yellow jersey, one or two stages, you think as the race goes on you’d be feeling more pressure, but if anything I just felt more relaxed. Mentally I was in such a good place.

“It might have been different if it was four or five years earlier, but it almost felt like everything that had happened before was setting me up for that.”

Thomas, who is working with the Tour of Britain’s lead partner Lloyds to inspire more people to ride, is set to move into management next year, although his new position with the Ineos Grenadiers – a team he has ridden for since its inception as Team Sky in 2010 – is yet to be made official.

A team that won seven out of eight editions of the Tour between 2012 and 2019 have not won since, currently far from the force they were as UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Tadej Pogacar and Visma-Lease A Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard currently dominate.

“For us the main thing is finding that winning mentality again,” Thomas said. “Having that real core to the team, the real identity in the team.

“It’s key we make sure we rebuild that and continue that. That was the main success for us, we had that real core strong group that went on the journey together.”

