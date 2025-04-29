Giro d’Italia to pay tribute to Pope Francis with stage start in Vatican City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final stage of the 2025 Giro d’Italia will be dedicated to the late Pope Francis with organisers planning a special start in the Vatican City.

The Giro has only twice previously passed through the papal enclave despite regular visits to Rome which is in line to host the finish of the three-week race for a third consecutive year.

However the peloton will roll out from the Vatican on 1 June, with riders leaving via Porta del Perugino to commence the stage proper after paying tribute to the late pontiff.

The 88-year-old Pope Francis died on the morning of Easter Monday, with his funeral held last Saturday. A conclave to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church will begin on 7 May.

“Rome will once again offer a spectacular finale for the Giro d’Italia, crossing iconic landmarks known worldwide,” Mauro Vegni, race director of the Giro d’Italia, said. “The start from Vatican City, strongly desired by Pope Francis during the Jubilee Year, adds a special emotional value to this stage, merging sport with spirituality.

“The city circuit, featuring historic and evocative sites like Circus Maximus, Ostia, and the Imperial Forums, will provide riders and spectators with a stunning setting to celebrate the end of the Corsa Rosa. It will be a memorable day, paying tribute to Rome and the message of hope shared by Pope Francis”.

open image in gallery The Giro d'Italia visited the Vatican City in 1974 ( Getty Images )

The Giro’s previous two visits to the microstate were in 1974, when it hosted the start of the opening stage, and 2000, when the prologue finished in St Peter’s Square.

The 2025 edition begins with a 160km route from Durres to Tirana, the first of a trio of stages in Albania. Tadej Pogacar, winner of the pink jersey last year, will not defend his title, with Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso among the top contenders for general classification success.