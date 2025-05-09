Who is leading the Giro d’Italia? Maglia rosa and general classification standings
Mads Pedersen pulled on the maglia rosa for the first time with victory in Tirana, Albania
From Pink Pog to Pink Pedersen: Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen has become the first rider to pull on the coveted maglia rosa of this year’s Giro d’Italia, as he took victory at the end of the 160km opening stage finishing in Tirana, Albania.
His victory was the product of a masterclass by his team as Lidl-Trek upped the pace on the two climbs of the Surrel, on the finishing circuit in the Albanian capital, forcing many of the pure sprinters out the back of the peloton.
Several of the day’s favourites made it into the final bunch, but Pedersen had prime position coming into the final few hundred metres and could not be stopped when he opened up his sprint, becoming the first Dane to pull on the pink jersey.
His Spring Classics rival Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) came the closest, finishing a wheel-length further back after a strong sprint. That in itself will be encouraging for the Belgian after his Giro preparations were hampered by illness in the week leading up to the start.
Tom Pidcock was fifth, carrying over his excellent spring form, and will be one of the favourites for similar hilly stages throughout the opening half of the race.
But there was bad news for several of the general classification contenders as Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) shipped a minute and a half, mirroring his awful start to last year’s Giro, although in that edition he clawed his way back into contention in the second half of the race to finish sixth overall.
Derek Gee (Israel Premier-Tech) also lost a minute and Mikel Landa, the Spanish Soudal-Quick Step veteran, crashed out in the final 5km, his Giro hopes in tatters.
Stage one results
1. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), in 03:36:24
2. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
3. Orluis Aular (Movistar)
4. Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty)
5. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5)
6. Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana)
7. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)
8. Max Poole (Picnic PostNL)
9. Nicola Conci (XDS Astana)
10. Davide Piganzoli (Polti VisitMalta), all at same time
General classification
1. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), in 03:36:24
2. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), +4s
3. Orluis Aular (Movistar), +6s
4. Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty), +10s
5. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), +10s
6. Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana), +10s
7. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), +10s
8. Max Poole (Picnic PostNL), +10s
9. Nicola Conci (XDS Astana), +10s
10. Davide Piganzoli (Polti VisitMalta), +10s
Points classification
1. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) - 25pts
2. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) - 18
3. Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) - 17
4. Alessandro Tonelli (Polti VisitMalta) - 15
5. Orluis Aular (Movistar) - 12
King of the mountains (KOM) classification
1. Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) - 18pts
2. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) - 10
3. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) - 9
4. Alessandro Verre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) - 8
5. Alessandro Tonelli (Polti VisitMalta) - 6
Young riders’ classification
1. Francesco Busatto (Intermarche-Wanty), in 3:36:34
2. Max Poole (Picnic PostNL)
3. Davide Piganzoli (Polti VisitMalta)
4. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)
