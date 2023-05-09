Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aurelien Paret-Peintre won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday for his first Grand Tour stage victory, while Andreas Leknessund took the leader’s pink jersey from pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel.

Leknessund, who rides for Team DSM, became only the second Norwegian cyclist to hold the pink jersey and the first in 42 years.

The 23-year-old Leknessund attacked from a breakaway at the end of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) route from Venosa to Lago Laceno, as the Giro hit the mountains in a stage with hardly any flat sections.

Paret-Peintre was the only one who could follow the Norwegian on the second-category climb up Colle Moella and, after catching him, the Frenchman crossed the summit slightly ahead of Leknessund.

They rode together toward the finish but Paret-Peintre launched his sprint with 150 meters remaining and had time to sit up and raise his arms over his head as he crossed the line two seconds ahead of Leknessund.

Toms Skujins was third, 57 seconds behind Paret-Peintre.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton, 2 minutes, 1 second behind Paret-Peintre. He now trails Leknessund by 28 seconds in the overall standings.

Wednesday’s fifth stage also has two categorized climbs in a 171-kilometer (106-mile) route from Atripalda before a flat finale to Salerno.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

AP