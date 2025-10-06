Israel-Premier Tech to rebrand ‘away from Israeli identity’ after pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cycling team Israel-Premier Tech is to rebrand and its controversial owner will take a step back after sustained pressure over its involvement in races.

A statement on Monday said it would “rename and rebrand” the team, “moving away from its current Israeli identity”.

The team has repeatedly been the target of protests this year as a result of Israel’s war on Gaza. Pro-Palestinian protests disrupted the team’s efforts at the Vuelta a Espana, blocking the road during the team time trial, and forced the cancellation of two stages, including the final stage into Madrid and traditional podium ceremony. Partway through the Vuelta the team removed references to ‘Israel’ on its jerseys, but did not officially rebrand.

Since then, pressure has grown on the team to remove the reference to ‘Israel’ in its name or to withdraw from races. Its co-title sponsor, Canadian company Premier Tech, and bike sponsor Factor both told the team they could not continue their relationships with the squad unless it changed its name and adopted a new brand identity.

Multiple races, including the end-of-season Giro dell’Emilia, rescinded their invitations to the team as a result of concerns over security as further protests swept across Italy. The team also pulled out of a trio of Italian races this month.

The team is not sponsored by the Israeli state but is registered in the country, while its owner, Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, has described himself as an “ambassador-at-large” for the nation, investing significant sums in promoting Israel’s interests.

Monday’s press release said: “The team takes pride in its achievements on the road, but even more so in the culture it has built within. This culture has been the foundation that enabled the team to overcome the challenges of recent months, standing firmly behind our riders and staff during an incredibly difficult period. Throughout this time, the team’s owners and management have recognized the need for change.

“With steadfast commitment to our riders, staff, and valued partners, the decision has been made to rename and rebrand the team, moving away from its current Israeli identity. In sport, progress often requires sacrifice, and this step is essential to securing the future of the team.

“Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Sylvan Adams has chosen to step back from his day-to-day involvement and will no longer speak on behalf of the team, instead focusing on his role as President of the World Jewish Congress, Israel.”

open image in gallery Protests forced the cancellation of the final stage and ceremony at the Vuelta and several end-of-season races have feared similar disruption ( Associated Press )

Rather pointedly, the statement said the team “is, and always has been, a sporting project”. But that sporting project has been overshadowed by public comments made by Adams, a particularly vocal presence within the sport. His decision to step back will no doubt be a relief to the team’s commercial partners, desperate to avoid any further controversy.

The entrepreneur was a major force behind Israel hosting the start of the 2018 Giro d’Italia and and bills the team as a promotional vehicle for the nation. However, the vast majority of its riders are foreign nationals, with only three of its 30-strong roster for 2025 Israeli. As of the time of writing, none of its Israeli contingent are under contract for the 2026 season.

The statement continued: “Although a new chapter awaits, one that will be revealed soon, the team will remain true to its founding promise: to develop cycling talent from around the world.”

It did not announce what its new name and branding would be.

The team was founded as Cycling Academy Team in 2015 and has included ‘Israel’ in its name since 2017 when it changed to Israel Cycling Academy, before becoming Israel Start-Up Nation in 2020, and Israel-Premier Tech in 2022.