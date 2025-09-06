Cycling team remove ‘Israel’ from Vuelta kit after pro-Palestine protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Israel-Premier Tech cycling team have quietly altered their kit at La Vuelta a Espana after a week of escalating pro-Palestine protests. For the remainder of the Spanish grand tour, the word “Israel” has been removed from riders’ jerseys.

Despite rumours that the team might consider a wider rebrand and the squad will continue racing under the name Israel-Premier Tech. Team officials insist there are no plans to drop the country’s name from the official title.

The decision comes against a tense political backdrop. While the team itself has no formal ties to the Israeli government its billionaire owner Sylvan Adams is an outspoken supporter of Israel and its military campaign in Gaza.

Israeli-Canadian businessman Adams has previously described himself as a “self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel,” a stance that has made the squad a lightning rod for protests throughout the race.

The updated kit still carries the team’s logo based on the Star of David, but re-positioned on the right-hand side of the chest. The Premier Tech logo has shifted upwards alongside it, while the word “Israel” has also been taken off the right leg of the shorts.

This is not the first time the team has made changes for security reasons. Last season, the squad removed “Israel” branding from its vehicles, casual clothing and even issued riders with plain training gear to reduce the risk of confrontation.

open image in gallery Israel Premier Tech riders have been caught up in the pro-Palestine protests at the Vuelta ( AP )

open image in gallery The team’s kit clearly displayed the word ‘Israel’ which has now been removed ( AFP via Getty Images )

Protests at La Vuelta have grown in both size and intensity. On Wednesday’s stage in Bilbao the Basque capital, thousands of demonstrators lined the finish straight forcing organisers to end the race three kilometres early with no stage winner declared.

Just a day earlier Intermarche-Wanty rider Simone Petilli was injured when protesters blocked the road. Earlier in the race, activists also interrupted the opening team time trial.

On Friday another group of protesters disrupted stage 13 at the foot of the Angliru climb delaying the breakaway. Against that backdrop Israel-Premier Tech confirmed on Saturday morning that the team would complete the race in modified kit.

open image in gallery Protests have grown in size as the race has gone on ( REUTERS )

Israel-Premier Tech released a statement on their social media accounts on Saturday morning.

"In the interest of prioritising the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at La Vuelta, Israel – Premier Tech has issued riders with team monogram-branded kit for the remainder of the race,” the statement read.

“The team name remains Israel – Premier Tech but the monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing.”

Some voices in the sport have called for the team to withdraw entirely, but Israel-Premier Tech remain determined to continue racing.