Dame Laura Kenny announces that she is expecting third child
The 32-year-old shares two sons, seven-year-old Albie and one-year-old Monty, with husband Sir Jason Kenny.
Dame Laura Kenny has announced she is expecting her third child.
The Olympic star shared the news in a video on Instagram showing her two sons, seven-year-old Albie and one-year-old Monty, wearing T-shirts declaring they are going to be big brothers before revealing her baby bump.
The post was accompanied by the caption: “2024 was wonderful, 2025 is going to be even more special.”
Kenny, who married fellow former cyclist Sir Jason Kenny in 2016, has been open about her fertility heartache, suffering a miscarriage in 2021 and an ectopic pregnancy in 2022.
Her news prompted a flood of messages, with fellow Olympic stars Jessica Ennis-Hill and Becky Adlington among those offering their congratulations.
Kenny retired in March, saying the sacrifices of leaving her family were not worth pushing to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
She returned to the sport following the birth of Albie and won her fifth Olympic gold medal in the Madison in Tokyo in 2021, making her the most successful female cyclist in the history of the Games.