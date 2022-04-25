Julian Alaphilippe suffers broken ribs and collapsed lung in major crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
A huge crash with 59km to go sent Alaphilippe down into a ditch where he suffered multiple injuries
World champion Julian Alaphilippe was left with serious injuries including two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a horrific crash during Liege-Bastogne-Liege.
With just under 60 kilometres remaining of the prestigious race, a touch of wheels brought down a large percentage of the peloton as a number of riders had nowhere to go but to tumble down into a ditch.
Alaphilippe, 29, who has held the world champion’s rainbow jersey for the last two seasons, was one of the unlucky ones sent flying in the crash.
And his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team later confirmed the extent of his injuries, with teammate Ilan Van Wilder also caught up in the crash.
A statement from the team read: “Following Sunday’s crash at Liège–Bastogne–Liège, we have an update on Ilan Van Wilder and Julian Alaphilippe.
“During the incident, Ilan has unfortunately suffered a broken jaw, in a crash that saw a mass pile-up in the middle of the peloton, 62 kilometers from the finish.
“In the same incident, World Champion Julian Alaphilippe suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a hemo pneumothorax. His condition his stable, but will need to be hospitalised for observation.
“Both will travel by ambulance to Herentals for further examination and treatment. No further statement will be made at this time.”
