World champion Julian Alaphilippe set for racing comeback ahead of Tour de France
Alaphilippe has set his sights on racing at the Tour de France
Julian Alaphilippe will return to competition at the French Championships road race on Sunday, two months after a crash left him with a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said.
World champion Alaphilippe suffered the injuries at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic after being caught up in a huge pile-up and falling into a ditch.
Alaphilippe’s team mate Remco Evenepoel will headline the QuickStep contingent at the Belgian Championships this weekend.
The 30-year-old Frenchman returned to training on the road last month and said at the time he hoped to participate at the Tour de France, which begins on 1 July in Copenhagen.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies