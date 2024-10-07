Katie Archibald recovers from freak injury to return at World Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Katie Archibald will be back on track after recovering from a freak injury that ruled her out of the Olympics.

In June, the 30-year-old tripped over a step in her garden and tearing ligaments and breaking two bones in her leg. Unsurprisingly she could not partake in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in July but instead focused her mind on recovering from the injury.

She will return to action at this month’s Track Cycling World Championships in Denmark and Archibald joins a 23-person squad including 11 Olympic medallists from the summer.

Those include Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant who all combined for a historic Olympic gold medal in the women’s team sprint with Finucane also claiming bronze in the women’s keirin and individual sprint races.

Archibald will be joined by Olympic gold medal winners Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell

Great Britain’s squad also features Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts who claimed bronze in the team pursuit and Neah Evans who won silver in the madison. All four will compete in the endurance races in Denmark alongside the returning Archibald.

On the men’s side of things, team pursuit silver medallists Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield and Ollie Wood will team up again at the Worlds in what will be Bigham’s last competition riding for GB before he retires.

The Cycling World Championships take place from 16th to 20th October and can be watched live on the BBC.

Great Britain squad:

Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald, Meg Barker, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Sophie Lewis, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts

Women’s sprint: Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant, Lowri Thomas

Men’s endurance: Dan Bigham, Rhys Britton, Josh Charlton, Ethan Hayter, Noah Hobbs, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Josh Tarling, Ollie Wood

Men’s sprint: Harry Ledingham-Horn, Hayden Norris, Joe Truman