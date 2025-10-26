GB’s track gold rush continues as Archibald and Leech win Madison world title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Archibald returned to winning ways at the UCI Track World Championships with a commanding victory in the women’s Madison alongside Maddie Leech, becoming only the fourth woman to win two Madison world titles.

Later on day four in Santiago, Anna Morris defended her individual pursuit title with victory over Great Britain team-mate Josie Knight.

Archibald, who won the Madison world title in 2018 alongside Emily Nelson and claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Laura Kenny, helped Leech claim a second medal and a maiden rainbow jersey after she was part of the team pursuit squad that won bronze.

Scot Archibald and 22-year-old Leech delivered a dominant performance, picking up points in the first three sprints.

Archibald took a sprint halfway through the contest to move within two points of the Netherlands, only for the Dutch to be forced out of the race by a heavy crash moments later.

Leech picked up three points to move back into the lead with two sprints to go and the pair kept France at bay over the closing laps.

Britain ensured at least two medals in the individual pursuit, with Knight the fastest qualifier for much of the session after catching her opponent and finishing in 4:25.141.

In the final race of qualifying, Morris posted 4:24.194 to set up an all-British final which the Welsh rider dominated from the outset.

Matt Richardson delivered a strong qualifying time of 9.210 seconds to be seeded first in the men’s sprint.

Richardson defeated Canada’s Nick Wammes in the last 16 and Japan’s Kaiya Ota in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final clash with Australia’s Leigh Hoffman.

With PA