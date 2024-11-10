Sir Mark Cavendish triumphs in emotional final race to end career in style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Mark Cavendish claimed victory in his final race as a professional cyclist.

The 39-year-old produced a trademark sprint finish to cross the line first in the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

Cavendish’s fellow competitors gave him a guard of honour ahead of the race and the Manxman was understandably emotional at the end.

Speaking to Eurosport through tears he said: “I realised in the last five laps it was the last 15 kilometres of my career. I passed the flamme rouge (indicating one kilometre to go) for the last time in my career and I felt that.

“I didn’t race since the Tour de France so I missed that sharpness and, when the guys are here with the lead-out teams, it was always going to be difficult, but you see the amazing job that my team, Astana Kazakhstan, did leading me out, I had to go.

“I had to let Jasper (Philipsen) and Biniam (Girmay) in in the final lap, I was nervous about crashing or something if I fight. I really wanted to finish at least my last race.

“I could feel the lead coming, and when I passed Jasper I could feel him speed up, but I really wanted that so bad. I’m so proud to win the Tour de France Prudential Criterium as my last professional race.”

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the summer, Cavendish took his 35th stage win in the Tour de France to break the record he had held jointly with Eddy Merckx.

He also won 20 stages across the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d’Italia, winning the points classification twice at the Tour de France and once each in the other two grand tours.

His success extended to the track, where he won an Olympic silver medal in the omnium in Rio in 2016, while he was a three-time world champion in the Madison and a Commonwealth champion for the Isle of Man in the scratch race.

What retirement holds remains to be seen, although it seems Cavendish is not planning to stay away from cycling for long.

“I love this sport, I’ve always loved this sport, especially the Tour de France,” he said.

“The Tour de France isn’t just a bike race, it’s the biggest annual sporting event in the world. It’s what children dream of, it’s what adults dream of, it’s what you pretend to do when you’re out training.

“Cycling’s such a form of freedom, it’s a way to meet people, it’s a way to be alone with your thoughts, it’s a way to be however you want to be.

“It has so much potential as a sport, as a mode of transport, as a pastime, and I truly believe this and I’ve always believed this and I try and do anything I can to help this move forward.

“That won’t stop, even if I’m not riding a bike any more. In fact I might be able to put more into that now. I’m really looking forward to what the rest of my career holds, just not on the bike.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better send-off than here. To have my wife and my friends here is brilliant. I’m so emotional, I’m so grateful and I hope everyone enjoyed that.”