Mark Cavendish ‘bitterly disappointed’ after Tour record snatched away on line

Mark Cavendish hung his head in disappointment after watching Jasper Philipsen blast by him at the last to deny the Manxman a record-breaking Tour de France victory on the line in Bordeaux.

The script seemed perfect for Cavendish to take a 35th career Tour stage win and move clear of Eddy Merckx – 16 years to the day after he made his Tour debut in London in 2007, and in Bordeaux, scene of his 14th win the last time the Tour visited in 2010 and for so long the race’s home of sprinting.

And when he burst down the right-hand side, hugging the barriers, to power into the lead with 200 metres to go it looked like it was going to happen for the 38-year-old, his head down, teeth gritted and legs pumping.

But, with the line in sight, Cavendish’s gears jumped twice and he had to drop back into the saddle, the moment’s pause enough to allow Philipsen to come by and claim a third win from as many sprint stages in this year’s Tour – five from five dating back to last year.

“I was in quite a good position, I looked far back but I was OK in where I wanted to be,” Cavendish said of the twisty run to the long finishing straight. “It was a long straight finish and Cees (Bol) had moved me up with good speed in the last K. I was on the right wheels.

“I kicked a little earlier than I would have liked but still about the same as I did in 2010. But once I kicked, started, the gears jumped from 11 to 12 and I had to sit down, the cadence just whacked up, then it goes back to 11.

“I tried to stand up and it went back to the 12 so I had to sit down, there’s nothing you can do except kind of hope.

“I’m bitterly disappointed, majorly disappointed but we keep on trying. Again we saw an improvement out of the boys so we can be positive.”

Cavendish had stopped for a rear wheel change with around 57km of the stage remaining, a precursor to the mechanical problems that followed. But asked if he could challenge Philipsen on a fully-functioning machine, he said: “I think so.”

The sprint finish to the 170km stage from Mont-de-Marsan meant no major changes at the top of the general classification, in which defending champion Jonas Vingegaard leads from Tadej Pogacar by 25 seconds.

But all eyes had been on the quick men as the race returned to the city which, prior to the Champs-Elysees, was the king of sprinting in the Tour.

And Philipsen is, so far at least, the king of sprinting in this edition, with his Alpecin-Deceuninck lead-out train once again delivering him to the perfect position, navigating what was a very technical final four kilometres disrupted by construction work before the long boulevard finish.

“I think we can’t be proud enough of our team achievement,” the Belgian said. “Without them it would never be possible to get the third stage win already. I’m just really proud of them and how we worked together, how we found each other in the final.

“That leads to success and I’m super happy and proud… I never had to do a big effort before I could launch my sprint and that’s how we win.

“If you told me (three stage wins) one week ago I’d think you were crazy. So far it’s a dream Tour for us and hopefully we can add another one.

“(Cavendish) was really strong. I would also have loved to see him win, I think everybody would, but I’m sure he will keep on trying. He’s up there, in good condition, and it will be hard.”