Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rab Wardell: Cyclist dies two days after winning Scottish championship

Wardell won the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships at the weekend

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 24 August 2022 08:35
Comments
<p>Rab Wardell secured victory at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.</p>

Rab Wardell secured victory at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.

(BBC Scotland)

Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep just two days after taking victory at the national championships.

Wardell, 37, won the men’s elite race at the Scottish MTB XC Championships at Kirroughtree Forest in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.

The veteran cross country racer only turned professional earlier this year after a long amateur career that included a participation at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

“We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today,” a statement from Scottish Cycling said, confirming Wardell’s passing.

“We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.”

Recommended

Wardell had overcome three punctures to take men’s elite victory in Scotland, adding the senior crown to junior and Under-23 national titles.

Appearing on BBC Scotland’s The Nine to discuss his win, Wardell joked that he was “a little too well practiced in managing punctures”, enabling him to come back and claim a resilient victory.

“To be honest, it was a bit of a disaster, but I just have to keep on trucking and keep racing,” Wardell explained.

“I guess I still felt confident that I’d be able to catch the leaders and win so I just gave it my best shot - what more can you do?”

Former road racer and fellow Scot David Millar paid tribute to Wardell, who in 2020 set a new record time for completing the 96-mile West Highland Way.

“So very sad to learn of Rab Wardell leaving us,” Millar tweeted. “Properly hard to comprehend.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in