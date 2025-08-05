Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel to ride for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe from 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has sealed a blockbuster transfer from Soudal Quick-Step to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, effective from 2026.

His contract, which had been due to run until the end of 2026, has been terminated by mutual agreement to facilitate a move to the German team.

Evenepoel’s future has been one of the biggest topics of debate and gossip over the last couple of transfer windows. Ineos Grenadiers were reportedly interested in the Belgian in 2023 and speculation was rife that he would join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe last summer, both rumours he denied at the time.

However, the likelihood of an imminent transfer escalated after the Tour de France this summer as several members of the Red Bull hierarchy, including sports director Rolf Adag, departed the team, potentially paving the way for members of Evenepoel’s entourage to take up new roles.

Soudal Quick-Step released a statement on Tuesday saying: “Representatives of Remco informed the team’s management that he did not wish to discuss an extension of his current agreement, which expires at the end of 2026. After taking some time to consult with our sponsors and partners, the team’s ownership and management have decided that it is in best interest of everyone to agree that Remco can move at the end of the current 2025 season.

“While we regret Remco’s decision to leave, we will foster the memories that we have made and will continue to strive together to achieve some significant results for the rest of the season.”

His new team shared the news in quite a different manner, saying: “A new chapter begins for one of the most defining riders of his generation. Remco Evenepoel’s arrival marks more than just a milestone for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe – it is a clear signal. With renewed confidence and bold ambition, the team is setting its course to become one of the most attractive forces on the international cycling stage in the years to come.”

Evenepoel claimed a historic double Olympic gold in Paris last year, winning both the time trial and road race, as well as the Vuelta a Espana title in 2022. He is arguably the best time-triallist in the world, with two world titles to his name, as well as victories in two Tour de France TTs, and is also an accomplished Classics rider with two Monument wins, both at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

open image in gallery The Belgian secured the Olympic double in Paris ( Getty Images )

He finished on the podium of the Tour de France last year but, having suffered a serious crash in training last December, was on the back foot preparing for this year’s race. The Belgian abandoned after losing chunks of time in the Pyrenees, later revealing that he had raced with a broken rib.

The 25-year-old turned professional with Soudal Quick-Step in 2019. The team had previously been more of a Classics-focused squad, and the news of this transfer suggests that Evenepoel believes he needs support for a Grand Tour bid from more of a heavyweight outfit. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have built up more of a Grand Tour-focused team in recent years, particularly since the energy giant came on board in 2024.

However, Evenepoel’s move means the Red Bull bus is increasingly crowded with Grand Tour contenders. Four-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic, who has also won the Giro d’Italia, has been the outfit’s primary hope in the last two seasons.

But the recent success of youngsters Giulio Pellizzarri and Florian Lipowitz, alongside the presence of former Giro champion Jai Hindley and podium finisher Dani Martinez, means there could be something of a battle for supremacy in 2026.