Rohan Dennis pleads guilty to charge over his wife’s death

Former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis has pleaded guilty to a charge following the death of his wife.

Fellow Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins died aged 32 after being hit by a car outside the couple’s Adelaide home on December 30 2023.

Dennis, 34, had faced charges of causing death by dangerous driving and an aggravated charge of driving without due care.

Those charges were not proceeded with after a plea deal and Dennis pleaded guilty at Adelaide Magistrates’ Court to the charge of an aggravated act likely to cause harm.

He was bailed to appear at Adelaide District Court on January 24 for arraignment with sentencing to come at a later date.

Hoskins represented Australia in the team pursuit on the track at the Olympics in London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as being part of the squad which won the world title in 2015.

The couple were married in 2018 and have two children.

Dennis retired at the end of the 2023 season after a career which saw him twice win the world time trial title, as well as an Olympic bronze medal in the same discipline in Tokyo.

He added a silver in the team pursuit in London and wore the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning the opening time trial in 2015.